NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 01: Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.

It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was anything he can take away from it since sports are a copycat business.

"They right now are on the advantage of a rookie QB contract. They had some lean years and without getting too much into their build, I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase," Beane said.

Beane does have a point since Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is only making $9 million per season right now. However, that's going to change in the coming years when Burrow gets one of, if not the biggest deal for a quarterback in NFL history.

The NFL community also offered up their takes on this quote.

"Bills went 6-10 in Josh Allen’s rookie season and picked 9th. Bengals went 4-11-1 in Burrow’s rookie season and picked 5th. Wasn’t a huge difference," one tweet read.

"Not to mention Josh wasn’t READY until year 3. People forget that Josh became great and they had to pay him almost instantly," another tweet read.

Beane is ready to keep building a winner despite Josh Allen making $43 million per year starting next season.