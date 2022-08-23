NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Packers legend Brett Favre thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is getting a raw deal with the 49ers.

During an interview with "The 33rd Team," the Hall of Fame QB sounded off on why San Francisco would be better served keeping and starting Garoppolo in 2022.

Cutting him, or letting him go, or asking him to take a pay-cut... is, to me, absolutely crazy. ... No offense to Trey Lance, but what Jimmy has done is win... and win... and win. Letting him go, to me, is absolutely crazy. ... It's not the glamorous pick, but my goodness... the guy has won and put 'em in position to go or compete for a Super Bowl year-in and year-out and deserves that right to keep playing.

The NFL world reacted to Favre's comments on social media.

"Let me counter," tweeted Trey Wingo. "Per Elias Sports he’s one of only 9 QBs since 1950 who’s teams have a winning % of .700 or better. But in those starts he’s averaged 1.5 TD pass per game and has more 0 TD pass games (8) than 3 TD pass games (6)."

"He’s practically a glorified Jay Fiedler," a Seahawks fan said. "Yeah he wins but he doesn’t put up the big performances for the money he’s being paid and he’s not someone you can trust with the game on the line like in the Super Bowl, last season’s conference title game."

"True, it gets overlooked. Favre is right for this year, and I wonder if the 49ers would like to keep that option open as well. They'd be crazy to throw it away when they don't have to," another user commented.

Which direction are you going if you're the 49ers brass?