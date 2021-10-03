NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week.

Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback.

Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins against the Chargers and the Eagles. The Cowboys’ lone loss came in the season opener at Tampa Bay, when the Buccaneers won on a last-second field goal.

“In some respects, it’s Tom Brady-esque, where Tom just uses what’s available. Who’s open? Who’s the best decision on that particular play? … That’s the beauty of how Dak is playing right now,” Favre told The Athletic.

Brett Favre on Dak Prescott targeting different receivers: “In some respects, it’s Tom Brady-esque, where Tom just uses what’s available. Who’s open? Who’s the best decision on that particular play? … That’s the beauty of how Dak is playing right now.” https://t.co/PkbbLpz05L — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2021

Cowboys fans are impressed.

“So in the last week he’s been compared to Brees, Manning, Rodgers and Brady by various coaches and players..They’re all obviously wrong, right?” one fan wrote.

“Dak has surely grown into one of the top QBs in the league. Dak has a bunch of weapons on offense he can go to. The defense needs to step up and make enough plays to make this a team contender,” another fan added.

“Dak being comped to Rodgers, Brees, and Manning meant more than the Brady comp to me. Idk, I think the opinion of active coaches matters more. Not trying to take away from Favre’s perspective, and the compliment is nice for Dak, tho, I’m sure,” another fan added.

Prescott and the Cowboys have another notable test on Sunday. Dallas is set to host Carolina at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.