NFL World Reacts To What Broncos Star Said About Russell Wilson

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has taken a lot of criticism for both his play and his leadership this season. But one Broncos star is tired of hearing it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy declared that he was tired of hearing false statements and lies about Wilson and his work ethic. He asserted that Wilson has committed his life to football and that he's never had a teammate who has motivated him more.

"I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ (100)," Jeudy wrote.

Jeudy's tweet has over 165,000 views, 4,300 likes and 700 retweets in just the past half hour. Broncos fans love to see the star receiver coming to the defense of his teammate, though a few are skeptical if he's being sincere or not.

Russell Wilson's performance this season has been unacceptable though and things got so bad that the team had to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after less than one year at the top.

The Broncos need more than just good vibes and motivation from Wilson in order to obtain sustained success.

Wilson may have more support inside the locker room than we thought he did, but he still has to play better.

Much better.