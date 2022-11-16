NFL World Reacts To What Bruce Arians Said About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich took some heat for the team's early offensive struggles, but former head coach Bruce Arians came to the OC's defense at the expense of Tom Brady, Tuesday.

Saying via JoeBucsFan.com:

I don’t think it was fair to Byron. Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad. We also had growing pains on a young offensive front and we weren’t running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you’re losing yards running the ball and you say, ‘Forget this, I’m putting the ball in Tom’s hands.’

The NFL world reacted to Arians' pointed comments on social media.

"Not sure how anyone would use this to back up a point when it’s obvious that Arians has to play the diplomatic game and support his legacy coaches. The numbers clearly show the issue is Leftwich far more than anything else," tweeted The Pewter Plank.

"Man...I was getting ROASTED for criticizing Brady," said Bucs Report's James Yarcho. "He's looked much better the last few weeks. Starting to play like himself again."

"Arians is full of it," another replied. "He’s just defending his coaching tree here. It’s not Brady’s fault that the play selection has been so predictable a 4th grader knows what’s coming."

Sounds a bit like a coach who wasn't ready not to be from this side...