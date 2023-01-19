NFL World Reacts To What CeeDee Lamb Told Brett Maher

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had his worst game as a professional football player.

Maher missed four extra points, going 1-of-5 on the night. Thankfully for the Cowboys, they didn't need those extra points as they dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14.

Despite his poor play, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made it clear he was behind Maher. In a video that went viral on social media, Lamb could be seen encouraging the kicker.

"We're behind you bro, you're good," Lamb said. "You're good, bro. You're good. Honestly, you've bailed us out hella times. We're with you bro. I promise you we're with you."

Fans loved the encouragement coming from Lamb.

"Aw man this is really sweet," ESPN's Mina Kimes said.

"This is how you teammate. Idc who they are, what they've done or didn't do...you support your teammates as long as you need to...sometimes it ain't someone's day...love this from Lamb...gonna need his kicker next week so boost him up," added another.

"Better have people like this man on your team because you will have down times, guaranteed!" said a third.

Dallas faces off against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.