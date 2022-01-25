The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Colts Owner Admitted

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney's induction in the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay appeared to take some not so thinly-veiled shots at Carson Wentz and the Colts defense on Twitter. In Tuesday’s earliest hours, the Colts owner rattled off a tweet comparing the eight playoff teams to his own, which was left on the outside looking in.

“You can see, clear as day, in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense, who can score 30 or more in Regulation…” Irsay tweeted. Adding, “And a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!”

Social media quickly reacted to Irsay’s post.

“This is a SHOT at [Carson Wentz]!” replied Dan Sileo.

“A recipe,” commented WTHR’s Taylor Tannebaum.

“Carson Wentz logging onto Twitter this morning to see his owner potentially subtweeting him last night,” David Wysong captioned a GIF.

“Jim gets it,”said Joe Ostrowski of the Colts owner. “And he hates Wentz.”

“Passive aggressive shot at Carson Wentz?” replied ESPN‘s Jordan Schultz. “Very strange.”

“100%” replied former Colts cornerback Darius Butler.

“I mean, he’s not wrong…” said The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Colts reporter Stephen Holder replied with a classic GIF from “Friday.”

Safe to say Carson Wentz’s days in a Colts uniform could be numbered.

