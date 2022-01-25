Jim Irsay appeared to take some not so thinly-veiled shots at Carson Wentz and the Colts defense on Twitter. In Tuesday’s earliest hours, the Colts owner rattled off a tweet comparing the eight playoff teams to his own, which was left on the outside looking in.

“You can see, clear as day, in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense, who can score 30 or more in Regulation…” Irsay tweeted. Adding, “And a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!”

You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 25, 2022

Social media quickly reacted to Irsay’s post.

“This is a SHOT at [Carson Wentz]!” replied Dan Sileo.

“A recipe,” commented WTHR’s Taylor Tannebaum.

“Carson Wentz logging onto Twitter this morning to see his owner potentially subtweeting him last night,” David Wysong captioned a GIF.

Carson Wentz logging onto Twitter this morning to see his owner potentially subtweeting him last night. https://t.co/L1A3gscCwK pic.twitter.com/P2paGj3Jck — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) January 25, 2022

“Jim gets it,”said Joe Ostrowski of the Colts owner. “And he hates Wentz.”

Jim gets it. And he hates Wentz. https://t.co/zXaQ98tcGG — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) January 25, 2022

“Passive aggressive shot at Carson Wentz?” replied ESPN‘s Jordan Schultz. “Very strange.”

Passive aggressive shot at Carson Wentz? Very strange. https://t.co/NZmq36Y63U — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 25, 2022

“100%” replied former Colts cornerback Darius Butler.

“I mean, he’s not wrong…” said The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Colts reporter Stephen Holder replied with a classic GIF from “Friday.”

Safe to say Carson Wentz’s days in a Colts uniform could be numbered.