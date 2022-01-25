Jim Irsay appeared to take some not so thinly-veiled shots at Carson Wentz and the Colts defense on Twitter. In Tuesday’s earliest hours, the Colts owner rattled off a tweet comparing the eight playoff teams to his own, which was left on the outside looking in.
“You can see, clear as day, in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense, who can score 30 or more in Regulation…” Irsay tweeted. Adding, “And a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!”
You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!🏈
Social media quickly reacted to Irsay’s post.
“This is a SHOT at [Carson Wentz]!” replied Dan Sileo.
This is a SHOT at @cj_wentz ! #ForTheShoe https://t.co/4IjQmOll9e
“A recipe,” commented WTHR’s Taylor Tannebaum.
A recipe. https://t.co/rDzJn5BCFX
“Carson Wentz logging onto Twitter this morning to see his owner potentially subtweeting him last night,” David Wysong captioned a GIF.
Carson Wentz logging onto Twitter this morning to see his owner potentially subtweeting him last night. https://t.co/L1A3gscCwK pic.twitter.com/P2paGj3Jck
“Jim gets it,”said Joe Ostrowski of the Colts owner. “And he hates Wentz.”
Jim gets it. And he hates Wentz. https://t.co/zXaQ98tcGG
“Passive aggressive shot at Carson Wentz?” replied ESPN‘s Jordan Schultz. “Very strange.”
Passive aggressive shot at Carson Wentz? Very strange. https://t.co/NZmq36Y63U
“100%” replied former Colts cornerback Darius Butler.
“I mean, he’s not wrong…” said The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.
I mean, he’s not wrong… https://t.co/D2DM7roelr
Colts reporter Stephen Holder replied with a classic GIF from “Friday.”
https://t.co/dpgRjixZck pic.twitter.com/IGgqHzuCwQ
Safe to say Carson Wentz’s days in a Colts uniform could be numbered.