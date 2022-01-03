NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said After Loss

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Some Cowboys players feel they were up against more than just the Cardinals.

Multiple Cowboys players blamed the officiating in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. There were some key penalties called against Dallas’ defense and an apparent late-game fumble that went uncalled (and was unchallengeable by Mike McCarthy, who was out of timeouts).

“It was totally a fumble. I just don’t understand how with the technology we have nowadays … Certain things are so obvious in the games that refs are messing up … To me, we’re playing more against the refs than we are the other team,” Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said.

Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory felt similarly.

“We had a few mental errors. I don’t know about the offense, but I know for the defense, even myself, we had a few mental errors. Playing against the refs again, like usual. It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal with it,” Gregory said.

There were some missed calls on Sunday, that is for sure.

Watching that replay of the Chase Edmonds fumble late – it’s amazing how sure the referee was that Edmonds was down. I mean he was adamant about it. That’s not what cost the Cowboys the game, but this league has got to do something about the refs,” one fan tweeted.

I mean that’s an egregious hold on Lawrence that the refs missed. After OL penalties stall the Cowboys drives, got to call it both ways,” another fan added during the game.

The Cowboys could see the Cardinals again in the playoffs. Dallas will end its regular season against Philadelphia next week.

