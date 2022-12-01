NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Jerry Jones

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding team owner Jerry Jones.

A recent story published by the Washington Post unearthed a photo of a 14-year-old Jones among a group of white students attempting to block integration for Black students at North Little Rock High School in 1957.

Prescott was asked about the controversy on Thursday. The star quarterback is choosing to look at this photo as an indication of how far society has come since those times.

"I’m here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place," Prescott said.

Here's Dak's full statement, per team insider Jori Epstein:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these words from Dak.

"He knows who cuts the checks!" one fan wrote.

"This is a whole bunch of words that don’t mean anything really," another said.

"Dak is a great guy. Well said," another added.

Jones himself addressed this photo after it surfaced. He explained he was only involved in the situation because he was a "curious kid."

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago… I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on,” Jones said. “I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me: Just continue to do everything we can to not have those kind of things happen.”

