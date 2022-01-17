NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out.

Tony Romo explaining why it was Dak’s fault for not giving the ref the ball on final play pic.twitter.com/HTqhAjfGnw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2022

Following the game, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to sympathize with them.

Dak Prescott was disappointed when told of fans throwing bottles at Cowboys players, but when he was told they were aiming at the refs, Dak responded: “Credit to them.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

Well then…

“Who was the one who ran the ball with no timeouts & 14 seconds left? Refs? Fans? Oh no that was you Dak … Some leader,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s not okay to throw stuff from the stands at anyone. Fans or refs that’s a no!” one fan added on social media.

“Yikes. Thats not a good look,” another fan wrote.

Skip Bayless wasn’t happy with the refs, either.

Me, after the bleeping umpire was late to spot the ball and cost us a 24-yard shot at a miracle steal of a win. We got robbed … of a last-second shot we deserved. NOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/E3GaMlSePK — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Still, no one should be throwing anything onto the field, no matter who it was directed at.