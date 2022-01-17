The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Cowboys quarterback Dak PrescottARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out.

Following the game, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to sympathize with them.

Well then…

“Who was the one who ran the ball with no timeouts & 14 seconds left? Refs? Fans? Oh no that was you Dak … Some leader,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s not okay to throw stuff from the stands at anyone. Fans or refs that’s a no!” one fan added on social media.

“Yikes. Thats not a good look,” another fan wrote.

Skip Bayless wasn’t happy with the refs, either.

Still, no one should be throwing anything onto the field, no matter who it was directed at.

