NFL World Reacts To What Davante Adams Said About Derek Carr

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr for the rest of the season on Wednesday, who played a huge role in the team acquiring star receiver Davante Adams.

The former college teammates reunited in Sin City this offseason after Adams decided to leave Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for a new opportunity.

After the decision to sit Carr was made, here's what Adams had to say about the move (via Levi Edwards):

I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him. With that said ... Obviously I support my guy [but] we got to finish out this season the best way we can possible, with all things considered at this point.

The NFL world reacted to Adams' comments on Twitter.

"Straight from the man himself…" commented Robert Carr.

"Got him here under false pretenses. Stabbed his best friend in the back. Coach accepts zero blame. I hope Davante sits the next two games and we lose, so maybe the Carr haters can’t finally blame someone else for once," a fan said.

"Class act Davante."

A tough situation for the Raiders and Raider Nation.