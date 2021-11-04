NFL World Reacts To What Derek Carr Said Tonight

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr opened up about the tragic situation with ex-teammate Henry Ruggs on Wednesday night.

Ruggs, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama, killed a woman and her dog when he crashed his car into hers early Tuesday morning. Ruggs, who was allegedly impaired and driving 156 MPH at the time of the crash, is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. The ex-Raiders wide receiver was released late on Tuesday night.

Carr shared his thoughts on the tragic situation on Wednesday evening.

“I will always be here for him,” Carr said. “That won’t change. I’ll prove that over the course of time to him. Not to anybody else.

“He needs people to love him right now. He’s probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now. He needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he’ll be there for now former teammate Henry Ruggs, if needed, following his fatal DUI crash. #vegas #raiders #raidernation 🎥 @raiders pic.twitter.com/x9b2g5jtle — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 3, 2021

ESPN personality Bomani Jones shared his honest thoughts on Carr’s comments.

“carr caught hell for what he said about gruden, but he’s clearly a man who believes in the power of forgiveness and not turning his back on folks in these times. even if he’s not as mad as i might want him to be sometimes, i get it,” he tweeted.

carr caught hell for what he said about gruden, but he's clearly a man who believes in the power of forgiveness and not turning his back on folks in these times. even if he's not as mad as i might want him to be sometimes, i get it. https://t.co/aARGQTyxL9 — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 4, 2021

Others are praising Carr for what he said on Wednesday night.

I would like to officially apologize to @DerekCarrQB for any & all stupid comments I have ever made in the past. Sometimes my passion drips over but that doesn’t make it O.K. #RaiderNation We all need to stick together good or bad. pic.twitter.com/AJFIRKLXLW — Mark Pavelich (@MarkPavelich) November 4, 2021

Wow Derek Carr! Powerful words on his former teammate.

“He (Ruggs) needs to be loved right now, and if no one else will do it, I will."

pic.twitter.com/KMcEgpO1bi — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) November 4, 2021

Carr shared more heartbreaking details, revealing that he and teammate Hunter Renfrow received a text message from Ruggs late on Monday night.

#Raiders Derek Carr says Henry Ruggs texted him and Hunter Renfrow at midnight late Monday with video from Top Golf, asking them to give him pointers on his golf swing. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 3, 2021

Bail has reportedly been set for Ruggs at $150,000. If convicted of the felony charge, he could face several years in prison.

Our thoughts continue to be with the victim and her family.