NFL World Reacts To What Derek Carr Said Tonight

A closeup of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr pointing with one finger during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr opened up about the tragic situation with ex-teammate Henry Ruggs on Wednesday night.

Ruggs, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama, killed a woman and her dog when he crashed his car into hers early Tuesday morning. Ruggs, who was allegedly impaired and driving 156 MPH at the time of the crash, is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. The ex-Raiders wide receiver was released late on Tuesday night.

Carr shared his thoughts on the tragic situation on Wednesday evening.

“I will always be here for him,” Carr said. “That won’t change. I’ll prove that over the course of time to him. Not to anybody else.

“He needs people to love him right now. He’s probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now. He needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”

ESPN personality Bomani Jones shared his honest thoughts on Carr’s comments.

“carr caught hell for what he said about gruden, but he’s clearly a man who believes in the power of forgiveness and not turning his back on folks in these times. even if he’s not as mad as i might want him to be sometimes, i get it,” he tweeted.

Others are praising Carr for what he said on Wednesday night.

Carr shared more heartbreaking details, revealing that he and teammate Hunter Renfrow received a text message from Ruggs late on Monday night.

Bail has reportedly been set for Ruggs at $150,000. If convicted of the felony charge, he could face several years in prison.

Our thoughts continue to be with the victim and her family.

