NFL World Reacts To What Deshaun Watson Said About Fans

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson was met with a chorus of boos on Sunday for a variety of reasons.

The quarterback took the field for the first time in more than two years — facing off against the Houston Texans in a Week 13 matchup. In addition to his more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, Watson also had an ugly breakup with the Texans organization he called home for four seasons.

It's pretty clear these two things were the root cause of the boos being hurled his way.

After his NFL return, Watson was asked about these boos. He claims they had nothing to do with either of these glaring issues.

“I’m a Cleveland Brown... they’re supposed to boo,” he said, per team insider Jake Trotter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response from Watson.

"I think you’re actually being boo’d because you’re a predator," one fan wrote.

"They’re not booing cause you play in Cleveland dumbass," another added.

"He knows why they're booing him, but he's so vain and full of himself, he can't just own up to it. He acts like he's the victim," another said.

"I'm gonna assume he said that on purpose and not because he actually believes that's why they booed..." another wrote.

Watson struggled in his return to the field, completing just 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He was bailed out by three defensive touchdowns in the 27-14 win.

Watson and the Browns will face off against the Bengals in an away game matchup in Week 14. There's no question he'll hear some more boos in Cincinnati on Sunday.