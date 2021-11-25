One former Dallas Cowboys star has made his opinion on Jason Garrett very clear following the New York Giants assistant coach’s firing.

Earlier this week, the Giants made the decision to cut ties with Garrett, who had served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made his opinion on Garrett extremely clear.

“Great dude.. never respected his philosophy towards players and the game,” Bryant admitted on Twitter this week.

That’s honest.

“We have a former player, the best receiver Jason has had during his time in Dallas, come out and say his philosophy was a problem. lmaoo anyway enough Garrett talk, he’s gone now,” one fan tweeted.

“This seems to be the prevailing opinion about JG,” another fan tweeted.

Bryant has made it clear he’s going to be honest.

“Trash? I can’t help people like to hear my thoughts about sports I mean the dude did coach my entire career.. trust me I’m not the only one who feel the same way about him the difference between me and a lot of people I don’t sugar coat shhh.. guys sacrifice a lot to get misused,” the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver tweeted.

The Giants are 3-7 on the season.

Garrett’s old team, meanwhile, is 7-3 heading into their Thanksgiving Day contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.