NFL World Reacts To What Dianna Russini Is Hearing

Houston, TX - January 20, 2020 - TDECU Stadium: Dianna Russini (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN analyst Dianna Russini had an interesting insight for Pittsburgh Steelers fans this morning.

Appearing on Get Up, Russini revealed that she's heard something interesting from Steelers camp. A source in the organization told her that the ongoing quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett has become "Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose."

So it appears that Trubisky has won the Week 1 starting job in every way but being named the starter outright. No doubt a formal decision will come between now and September 11 when the Steelers take on the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL fans aren't overly thrilled by the idea though. Some believe that it's going to keep Trubisky from doing well if he's always looking over his shoulder to be unseated with his first mistake.

Others decided to use the opportunity to have a few laughs over the absurdity of the whole situation:

There was a time where Mitchell Trubisky was seen as a rising star who could be a long-term starter in the NFL. But those days are pretty much gone.

Now he's going to be the placeholder for the Pittsburgh Steelers until the team is ready to give the reins over to Kenny Pickett. That could happen in Week 12, Week 8, Week 3 or even the middle of Week 1 if Mike Tomlin gets frustrated enough.

But it will happen, and Trubisky is probably going to need to make peace with it.

