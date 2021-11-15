NFL World Reacts To What Happened With DK Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf, a hefty fine is probably coming your way.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was ejected from Sunday evening’s loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Metcalf got into it with a Packers defender, grabbing his facemask. The Seahawks wide receiver was promptly ejected from the contest.

DK Metcalf trying to set a record for most facemasks grabbed #SEAvsGB pic.twitter.com/gZ28OZVZVo — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 15, 2021

Yeah, that’s always going to result in an ejection, especially late in a game in which the outcome has already been decided.

Metcalf, though, attempted to come back into the game.

Seriously.

DK Metcalf was ejected from the game. He appeared to try and re-enter the huddle and he was promptly reminded that is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/4f0U40MFOF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2021

Oops.

It’s possible that Metcalf will argue that he didn’t fully hear that he had been ejected. However, it’s possible that he could be facing an even bigger fine for re-entering a game in which he’d been ejected.

DK Metcalf was ejected, acted like he didn’t hear he was ejected, tried to re enter the game, then was in fact confirmed ejected. Gotta love the NFL pic.twitter.com/DbPvpKfkXT — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) November 15, 2021

It was a pretty tough day overall for Metcalf and the Seahawks.

Green Bay topped Seattle, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Metcalf had just three catches for 26 yards in the loss. The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.