NFL World Reacts To What Happened With DK Metcalf

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf, a hefty fine is probably coming your way.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was ejected from Sunday evening’s loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Metcalf got into it with a Packers defender, grabbing his facemask. The Seahawks wide receiver was promptly ejected from the contest.

Yeah, that’s always going to result in an ejection, especially late in a game in which the outcome has already been decided.

Metcalf, though, attempted to come back into the game.

Seriously.

Oops.

It’s possible that Metcalf will argue that he didn’t fully hear that he had been ejected. However, it’s possible that he could be facing an even bigger fine for re-entering a game in which he’d been ejected.

It was a pretty tough day overall for Metcalf and the Seahawks.

Green Bay topped Seattle, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Metcalf had just three catches for 26 yards in the loss. The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.

