NFL World Reacts To What J.K. Dobbins Said After Loss

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was extremely frustrated with his lack of touches in Baltimore's Wild Card Round loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

After the game, the former Ohio State standout said he's "tired of not getting the ball" and "tired of being held back." Adding that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley should've never been in position to sneak the ball on that game-changing fumble at the goal line before saying, "If we would’ve had Lamar, we would've won, too."

The NFL world reacted to Dobbins' comments Monday morning.

"1-3 in the playoffs with Lamar but okay," a fan replied.

"If the queen had balls she'd be king.. he couldn't even join you guys at stadium. He's 1-3 in playoffs so it's just talk," said Emmy-winning radio host Mike North.

"Fully agree," another user said.

"Didn't Hollywood try and tell us something was hella off in this place like a year ago?" another asked.

Dobbins carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards in the loss, adding four catches, 43 yards and a touchdown in the passing game as the Ravens came up just short of pulling off a massive upset.