NFL World Reacts To What Jaguars Said About Urban Meyer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One year removed from a disastrous 2021 season, Urban Meyer's 13 game run with the Jaguars still leaves a bad taste in their mouth.

Asked about the idea that they were broken last year under Meyer, Jacksonville wideout Marvin Jones Jr. bucked at that notion. Telling reporters, "I think one person was broken. It wasn't us."

The NFL world reacted to Jones' comments after Saturday's big win.

"One of the worst coaches ever," a user cried.

"Sick burn," Exavier Pope replied.

"Insane burn, absolute drop kick finishing move," another said.

"They hated that guy so much lol."

"I might order a Marvin Jones jersey just because of this quote," a fan tweeted.

"He should be tried for his crimes, found guilty, and then allowed to live out his life under house arrest somewhere not too terrible but not very nice for accidentally activating The Dawg in Trevor [Lawrence]."

Meyer went 2-11 in his one and only NFL season. Although the record somehow wasn't even the worst part of his Jaguars tenure.