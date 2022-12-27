NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday.

Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had to look for it. Everybody knows where the sun is on both sides of the ball.”

The NFL world reacted to Jones' comments on Tuesday.

"Why is he so stubborn on this issue?" a fan asked.

"Ok so [then] it’s bad for both teams. Curtains Jerry, Curtains!! I’m sure a sponsor will pay you to put [their] logo on them!!"

"Jerry can’t accept the fact that he f---ed up the design of the stadium," another replied.

"Does Jerry know that God has the ability to still watch his favorite team even if the curtains are down?"

"BUT SO DO YOU JERRY. YOU KNOW IT CAN HURT YOUR TEAM SO WHY NOT DO SOMETHING WITH THE AUTHORITY YOU HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT," a user exclaimed.

Jerry's gonna Jerry.