NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Dak

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a comment about Dak Prescott that started going viral almost immediately.

During a radio segment, Jones suggested that Prescott's turnovers aren't an issue. He said it's not in Prescott's "DNA" to turn the ball over, despite his recent run of interceptions.

“It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Needless to say, fans had a few things to say about Jones' comments.

"What? Didn't he lead the league in INTs? Hold up," one fan said.

"Doesn't he have the most interceptions in the league since week 10? Wasn't it double digits?" added another.

"He led the NFL in Interceptions this season 15 and only threw 23 TDs," said a third.

Prescott might lead the league in interceptions, but Matthew Stafford did the same last season before leading the Rams to a Super Bowl.

Anything is possible.