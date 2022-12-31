NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Terrell Owens

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was finally asked about the recent claims from agent Greg Daniel about his "regular contact" with Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens about a possible comeback on Thursday.

But when put on the spot, Jerry hit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram with the Keke Palmer meme. Telling Clarence Hill Jr.: "I don't know where that's coming from. I have no idea. But I haven't spoken a word to him or is his agent."

The NFL world reacted Jones' comments on social media.

"T.O. been watching The Best Man final chapters," a user cried.

"Actually believe Jones on this. He spoke as openly as he could about OBJ so why lie about this?" another said.

"I’ll believe Jones on this one."

"TO agent is just scared to tell TO that there are no offers and that nobody wants a 49-year-old back in the NFL playing WR," another fan replied.

Owens' last full-time season in the NFL came in 2010 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.