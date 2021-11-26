NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear.

The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday.

Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was a controversial one, with several questionable penalties being called throughout the game. The Raiders benefited the most late, as a key pass interference call extended the AFC West team’s game-winning drive.

Anthony Brown's fourth DPI penalty of the game 😬pic.twitter.com/ZnjmKUQwja — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2021

Jones was not a happy man following the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not pleased with the way today’s Cowboys vs. Raiders game was officiated: “(The Raiders) took advantage of the situation. I call it ‘Throw up ball.’” pic.twitter.com/trMKgyfBw2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2021

Most fans are in agreement – the officiating was weak, at best. However, the Cowboys’ defense made plenty of mistakes, too.

“They were dog s**t. But I didn’t see the refs leave D-Jax wide open or miss throws/tackles/drop passes. They were just as bad for the Raiders. Still had a chance to win,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“500 yards of offense. Raiders didn’t just “throw the ball up to get penalties” to create big plays, Jerry,” another fan tweeted.

“Good coaches see how game is being called and adjust accordingly,” another fan added.

A fine could be coming Jones’ way based on his postgame comments.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next week against the Saints.