NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear.

The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday.

Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was a controversial one, with several questionable penalties being called throughout the game. The Raiders benefited the most late, as a key pass interference call extended the AFC West team’s game-winning drive.

Jones was not a happy man following the game.

Most fans are in agreement – the officiating was weak, at best. However, the Cowboys’ defense made plenty of mistakes, too.

“They were dog s**t. But I didn’t see the refs leave D-Jax wide open or miss throws/tackles/drop passes. They were just as bad for the Raiders. Still had a chance to win,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“500 yards of offense. Raiders didn’t just “throw the ball up to get penalties” to create big plays, Jerry,” another fan tweeted.

“Good coaches see how game is being called and adjust accordingly,” another fan added.

A fine could be coming Jones’ way based on his postgame comments.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next week against the Saints.

