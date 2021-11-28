NFL World Reacts To What Joe Buck Said On Sunday

NFL play-by-play announcers aren’t necessarily known for making viral comments about players, as they usually keep things pretty close to the vest.

However, FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck had a pretty funny quip on Sunday.

Buck joked that Rodgers had his injured toe “immunized” in response to a pregame report from FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Rodgers, who is playing through a toe injury, received a pregame painkiller shot, allowing him to play through the bad toe.

Buck responded by saying that Rodgers must have had his toe “immunized” against the injury.

Joe Buck has jokes

"So Aaron is telling us that the toe has been … immunized … against the pain"

😂😂 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 28, 2021

Rodgers, of course, told the media earlier this year that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19. However, he later admitted to being unvaccinated.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said about his comment. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

NFL fans appreciated the comment by Buck.

Well played, Joe.