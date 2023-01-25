NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The sports betting line might be favoring the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't see his team as favorites.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow spoke about what it will be like to play the Chiefs again after beating them three straight times. Burrow admitted that while they have had success against Kansas City, they believe the Chiefs are still "the team to beat."

"They're still the team to beat, and we're coming for them," Burrow said.

But NFL fans aren't exactly buying Burrow's humble demeanor and insistence on being the underdog here. Many are pointing out that they are favored by just about everyone despite being the road team and need to stop pretending that they're not good enough.

If the Bengals want to maintain that underdog mentality then we're welcome to it, but past a certain point it's going to start feeling disingenuous. The Bengals can only pretend that people don't believe in them for so long before they have to start actually living up to expectations and the consequences of not meeting them.

That said, the path seems pretty clear for the Bengals right now: Beat the team you've beaten three times in a row and you're back in the Super Bowl and only 60 minutes from a first world championship.

Should the Bengals stop acting like underdogs?