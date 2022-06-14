NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Gun Control

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about gun control during his media appearance.

The star quarterback knows he's not the one that will be making these decisions. However, he made it clear that putting rules in place to make acquiring guns more difficult needs to happen.

"If you're not going to outlaw everything, you've gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody's using," Burrow said. "You shouldn't be able to just walk in and buy one. You got to be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.

"Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions to figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."

It didn't take fans very long to start reacting to Burrow's comments.

"My Quarterback," one fan said.

"Joe is a National Treasure," another fan said.

Others weren't exactly sure why he was being asked a question like this.

"Why is the media asking football players a question like this?" one fan asked.

What do you think about Burrow's comments?