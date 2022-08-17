NFL World Reacts To What Kirk Cousins Yelled Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins reportedly unleashed his signature catchphrase on Wednesday — this time adding some profane flavor.

During this afternoon's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings QB yelled "You f--king like that?" after completing a pass to star wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Back in 2016, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden said he'd never heard Cousins say a single swear word.

Countless fans brought up this fact in reaction to Wednesday's NSFW comment.

"Apparently Captain Kirk said his first swear today. Very proud of you dad," one said.

"This is all the evidence I need. Kirk is dropping F-bombs. Vikings are winning it all," another added.

"Cussing Kirk Cousins has arrived. The league better beware," another wrote.

The non-profane version of this catchphrase originates from the classic video of Cousins screaming down the postgame tunnel after leading the Redskins on a game-winning drive against the Buccaneers in 2015.

The veteran quarterback has uttered these words on several occasions since — but never with an F-bomb attached.

Cousins and the Vikings will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on September 11.