NFL World Reacts To What Kliff Kingsbury Said Monday

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been thrown around a lot these last 24 hours with regards to the Oklahoma head coach search.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first mentioned his name on Sunday afternoon as the Sooners were looking to gauge his interest in the position.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley decided to leave Oklahoma for USC so this has had the school scrambling to find a full-time replacement.

When Kingsbury was asked why he didn’t directly say no to being interested in the position, he put out a fascinating answer.

“We’re in-season, we’re 9-and-2, just not a topic I want to touch right now,” Kingsbury said.

This has sent the NFL world into a frenzy on social media as a lot of people are wondering if this could be used as leverage for a raise.

Kingsbury only has one year left on his contract with Arizona so it would make sense for him to try and get a pay increase.

He’s done a wonderful job with the Cardinals thus far, as they’re in control of the NFC West. He’s looking to go on a deep playoff run with them as they look like one of the premier Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

This will undoubtedly be visited again at the end of the season.