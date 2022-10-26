NFL World Reacts To What Matt LaFleur Said About Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers voiced his displeasure with the state of the team.

He suggested playing time needs to be taken away from certain players that are struggling. During his comments, he never looked in the mirror to address his own struggles this season.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't seem to mind. On Wednesday, he said Rodgers can only be at his best when the rest of the team is playing their best as well.

"For him to be at his best, we need the 10 other guys to be at their best," LaFleur said about Rodgers via Packers reporter Matt Schneidman.

Fans think Rodgers needs to take some accountability.

"Players need to be in the correct position yes and catch the ball . But Rodgers should be able to make them around him better and not over throw and under throw guys if not why the hell did they pay him, could have just rolled with Love," said one fan.

Other fans know that LaFleur isn't exactly incorrect with his comments.

"I mean he's not wrong," another fan said.

