NFL World Reacts To What Micah Parsons Said About Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Micah Parsons chose some fighting words as the second Cowboys-Eagles matchup is coming up fast.

Parsons, who's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, was asked if it's Jalen Hurts or the team that's leading to most of the success for the Eagles and he had a spicy answer.

"It's the system and team," Parsons said.

That sounds like someone who may not be giving Hurts his due credit.

Yes, the Eagles do have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Miles Sanders as playmakers, but it's Hurts' job to get them the ball. So far, he's done a great job of that as he's completing 68% of his passes for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The NFL community wants Parsons to tread lightly, especially since the Cowboys have already lost to the Eagles once this season.

Dec. 24 can't come soon enough. Kickoff for that highly-anticipated game will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.