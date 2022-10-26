NFL World Reacts To What Micah Parsons Said About Justin Fields

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Fields gave the New England Patriots a lot of problems on Monday night.

Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He led the Bears to a 33-14 victory as they're now 3-4 on the season.

They're now heading into next Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with more confidence, but that can only go so far when you play a really good team.

Micah Parsons, who's one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, was asked about Fields' speed and he said that it's not a problem at all.

"None of them are faster than me so I don’t really think that’s a problem. At the end of the day, we just got to get them to the ground," Parsons said.

It's safe to say that the NFL community loved this answer.

Fields will put his speed to the test when the Cowboys take on the Bears this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.