NFL World Reacts To What Mike Greenberg Said About Refs

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

ESPN's Mike Greenberg was one of many people left fuming by the controversial overturned touchdown in yesterday's Bills-Bengals game.

Taking to Twitter during yesterday's game, Greenberg admonished the referees for focusing too much on the "objective minutiae" and that overturning that Ja'Marr Chase touchdowns is "everything that's wrong with replay."

"What thorough nonsense. That was absolutely 50/50 and called a catch on the field. That’s everything that’s wrong with replay. It was never intended for that level of objective minutiae. #Bengals," Greenberg wrote.

While many of Greenberg's takes get universally panned, this one had a good number of fans finding themselves in agreement with him. Tons of people are saying that the league is going overboard with finding the slightest reason to overturn a big play like that.

Ultimately, that particular overturned play didn't have a massive impact on the outcome of the game. But far too many overturned touchdowns and other catches like that have decided games - and an increasing number of fans would rather see the original call stand than be overturned by the slimmest of margins.

Heaven forbid we have another incident like this during the upcoming Conference Championship Weekend. If that happens, we could have another situation like the Saints-Rams game of 2018 on our hands.

Is the situation with the officiating as bad as Greenberg says it is, or is he making a mountain out of a molehill?