NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention.

"We consider them our rivals. If we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power," Garrett said.

The NFL community had a lot of fun reacting to this quote.

The Steelers are still alive for the AFC's final playoff spot, thanks to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

They can secure that final spot if they beat the Browns next Sunday, plus get losses from the New England Patriots (against the Buffalo Bills) and the Miami Dolphins (against the New York Jets).

It's a tall order, but that's why you play the games.

A start time for the Steelers-Browns contest will be revealed during or after Monday night's Bengals-Bills game.