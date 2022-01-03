The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What O.J. Simpson Said On Sunday

O.J. Simpson waving.LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 2: O.J. Simpson leaves court after closing arguments for his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 2, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

You know things aren’t going very well for you when O.J. Simpson is calling you out on social media for your behavior.

On Sunday, Antonio Brown quit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before storming off the field – shirtless – at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

The Buccaneers went on to beat the Jets, 28-24, and following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a member of the franchise.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson had a one-word reaction to Brown’s behavior.

“Inexcusable!!!” he said.

NFL fans had some jokes, unsurprisingly.

“You know you living wrong when OJ is disappointed in you,” one fan tweeted.

“You know it’s bad when…” another fan tweeted.

“From the person who defines Inexcusable,” one fan added.

“When he says something is “inexcusable” it’s got to be really bad,” another fan added on social media.

Hopefully, Brown is able to get the help he needs.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, improved to 12-4 on the season with Sunday’s comeback win over the Jets.

