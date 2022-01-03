NFL World Reacts To What O.J. Simpson Said On Sunday

You know things aren’t going very well for you when O.J. Simpson is calling you out on social media for your behavior.

On Sunday, Antonio Brown quit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before storming off the field – shirtless – at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

The Buccaneers went on to beat the Jets, 28-24, and following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a member of the franchise.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson had a one-word reaction to Brown’s behavior.

“Inexcusable!!!” he said.

NFL fans had some jokes, unsurprisingly.

“You know you living wrong when OJ is disappointed in you,” one fan tweeted.

“You know it’s bad when…” another fan tweeted.

“From the person who defines Inexcusable,” one fan added.

“When he says something is “inexcusable” it’s got to be really bad,” another fan added on social media.

Hopefully, Brown is able to get the help he needs.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, improved to 12-4 on the season with Sunday’s comeback win over the Jets.