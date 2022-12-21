NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The all day event featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds conversing on the state of global democracy and opportunities for the next generation of global leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back.

Former President Barack Obama was among those who remembered the legend. "I grew up watching Franco Harris, and had the honor of getting to know him years later," Obama said in a message on Twitter.

"He was an extraordinary man on and off the field, and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of Steeler Nation."

Those in the football world were touched by Obama's words.

"If you want to know how and far wide Franco Harris' impact was not just on the football world, but even beyond that, two US Presidents have now released statements such as this one," Steelers writer Nick Farabaugh pointed out.

Others noted the duo were together just a few weeks ago.

"Franco Harris was in attendance at Obama's rally for John Fetterman in Pittsburgh just about 6 weeks ago," one fan said.

Harris' No. 32 jersey will be retired by the Steelers this weekend as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.