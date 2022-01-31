NFL World Reacts To What Odell Beckham Did After Win

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl-bound.

Los Angeles topped San Francisco, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Rams are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.

Following the win, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not seen celebrating with his teammates. Instead, he was consoling San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

This is pretty cool.

God bless football pic.twitter.com/CZQfaHqOY1 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 31, 2022

NFL fans are very much enjoying that.

Odell Beckham Jr trying his best to comfort an inconsolable Deebo Samuel was a genuinely touching moment between two NFL stars #NFCChampionship — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) January 31, 2022

Beautiful moment of Odell Beckham consoling distraught Deebo Samuel. Remind me how he’s selfish again? pic.twitter.com/i5chw8kcJL — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 31, 2022

Class move by Odell Beckham consoling Deebo Samuel on the sideline. — Greig Norman (@GreigNorman2) January 31, 2022

Really cool moment here as Odell Beckham Jr. consoles Deebo Samuel after the Rams beat the 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZflcR5gqOm — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) January 31, 2022

Well done, Odell.

The Rams are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Bengals.

Los Angeles will get to play this one at home, as SoFi Stadium is set to host Super Bowl 56 in two weeks. It should be a fun one.