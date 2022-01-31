NFL World Reacts To What Odell Beckham Did After Win

The Spun

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl-bound.

Los Angeles topped San Francisco, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Rams are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.

Following the win, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not seen celebrating with his teammates. Instead, he was consoling San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

This is pretty cool.

NFL fans are very much enjoying that.

Well done, Odell.

The Rams are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Bengals.

Los Angeles will get to play this one at home, as SoFi Stadium is set to host Super Bowl 56 in two weeks. It should be a fun one.

