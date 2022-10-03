NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night.

Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up."

The NFL community had some funny reactions to this moment.

"Mahomes ‘yes sir’ to Brady feels like when a 20-something calls me ma’am. I felt that."

"I like that Patrick Mahomes is respecting his elders by saying “Yes sir” to Tom Brady."

"Patrick Mahomes just said “yes sir” to Tom Brady and it definitely felt like an age thing and not a casual use of the word lol."

Perhaps Mahomes will have another chance of saying "yes sir" to Brady if these two teams meet in the Super Bowl.

We'll have to see how the rest of this season plays out.