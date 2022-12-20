NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said About NFC South

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers took down the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.

However, it was a comment from the Manningcast - not the game itself - that had everyone talking after. Peyton Manning took a shot at the NFC South that had fans' attention.

"I talked to the commissioner. He says they might actually cancel the whole NFC South, and nobody goes to the playoffs, and just let all four teams in the NFC East go," Manning joked.

Fans flocked to social media to give their takes on Peyton's comments.

"Yes cus why would someone be 6-8 and sitting above someone who’s 10-4?" one fan pointed out.

Others noticed the NFC East had a team with a losing record win the division and host a playoff game in 2020.

"2020 NFC East has competition for the worst single season division of all time," a fan said.

Should the NFL takes Peyton's suggestion?