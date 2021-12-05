NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Said About Tom Brady

Peyton Manning has been out of the National Football League for several years, but his (now playful) rivalry with Tom Brady remains.

Earlier this week, the legendary NFL quarterback earned a new gig: Madden NFL ratings adjustor.

The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has one rating adjustment in mind for Brady. Manning believes Brady is a bit overrated in the accuracy department.

“I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a bit high. That’ll probably be one of the first things that I address,” Manning said.

Well played, Peyton.

NFL fans love that this is still somewhat of a rivalry. It’s arguably the best quarterback rivalry in the history of the league, after all.

Not everyone enjoys it, though.

“Sounds like he’s jealous,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think Peyton should have another message for Brady…

“Remember that time my little brother messed up your perfect season?” one fan said.

Brady has admitted that there’s one team he enjoys beating the most, whether it’s in Madden or in real life.

“The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know,” Brady told the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that.”