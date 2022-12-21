NFL World Reacts To What President Biden Said About Franco Harris

Later this week, the football world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest plays in NFL history: "The Immaculate Reception."

The author of this historic play, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, passed away overnight just two days before the Dec. 23 anniversary.

He was 72 years old.

Messages of love and support have been pouring in after the news of Harris' death. Even President Joe Biden took to social media with a heartfelt message for the former football star.

"Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter. May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American," POTUS wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Biden.

"Goes to show how many people’s hearts Franco has touched," one fan wrote.

"You know you’re a big deal when the freaking president acknowledges your passing," another said.

"Wild when the President is posting a tribute to one of your hometown heroes," another added.

In honor of Harris' unforgettable play, the Steelers will face of against the Raiders in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.

Even before his passing, the Pittsburgh franchise planned to retire his No. 32 jersey at halftime of the game. Saturday's game will no doubt be an emotional one for all those involved.

Our thoughts go out to the Harris family during this difficult time.