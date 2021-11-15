NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said On Monday

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan fired back at comparisons between he and Robert Saleh on Monday.

On 98.7 FM ESPN New York, Ryan told the “DiPietro & Rothenberg Show” the Jets defense is “horrible” and injuries are no excuse.

Adding, he “takes it personal” when people bring him up in the same sentence as New York’s first-year coach.

“Don’t ever compare this guy to me,” Ryan stated.

“This is a horrendous defense. Now they’re going to use ‘well, we never had our safety.’ So what! Everybody has a million injuries, let alone an above average safety you’re missing.”

The former defensive-minded coach continued, “I remember playing without five corners, it never looked like this. I think we’re fifth in the league that year in defense.”

Ryan told the hosts he takes the Saleh comparison personally.

“Everything I heard about was well, this guy’s a lot like myself, but without the bad part. Yeah, well, some of the bad part you need because this team doesn’t play with any damn heart.”

Rex’s spicy talk definitely got the NFL world buzzing, including Saleh himself.

The Jets coach responded, “He knows where to find me.”

Fans also chimed in on Ryan’s comments.

“Nobody loves Rex Ryan more than Rex Ryan,” one fan responded.

“I knew what he was going to say before I even listened to the clip,” another added.

“Rex is right,” a fan tweeted. “… Our coach who comes with a defensive pedigree is awful. No adjustments. Team is embarrassed on a weekly basis.”

Saleh and the Jets can only hope to get some positive momentum going against the division foe Dolphins on Sunday.