NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said On Monday

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan is trending for what he said about Aaron Rodgers on Monday morning.

Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback admitted that his toe injury got a little worse during the win over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, who has avoided surgery on the toe, said that a procedure could be an option moving forward, depending on how bad the injury is.

Ryan, the former Jets and Bills head coach, had quite the comment on Monday morning.

“I’m a toe expert,” Ryan quipped.

Rex Ryan: "I'm a toe expert." 😂pic.twitter.com/EdRkZNQk2p — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2021

Ryan is rumored to have a toe fetish. Back in 2010, he was asked about it.

“To be honest, and I get it, I know you need to ask and all that stuff,” Ryan told reporters. “But it’s a personal matter and I’m really not going to discuss it, OK?”

NFL fans appreciate his humor on Monday morning.

Well played, Rex.

The Packers, meanwhile, improved to 10-3 with Sunday night’s win over the Bears, who dropped to 4-9 with the loss.