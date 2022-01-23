NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said On Sunday

Never one to hold his tongue, former NFL coach and current ESPN personality Rex Ryan took a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Bill Belichick on Sunday.

During a segment on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Ryan spoke on the possibility of Tom Brady retiring after the season.

“The reason the Bucs won the Super Bowl is because of Tom Brady, they know that,” Ryan said, via Twitter account Dov Kleiman. “Some people in New England thought it was because of somebody else, they now know they were wrong.”

Rex Ryan on Tom Brady possibly retiring: The reason the Bucs won the Super Bowl is because of Tom Brady, they know that. Some people in New England thought it was because of somebody else, they now know they were wrong. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

Rex’s statement got the NFL world talking on social media.

“Rex still trying to get at Belichick,” laughed CBS SportsLine’s Allan Bell.

Rex still trying to get at Belichick 😂 https://t.co/mZRjmQlhkT — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 23, 2022

“What a stupid thing to say,” replied one user.

What a stupid thing to say https://t.co/lj0jurX9nf — Semantic Man (@schultzy8897) January 23, 2022

“Although I agree with this it was always evident . Bill is an football genius but never will a coach be more impactful than an elite QB,” another user commented.

Although I agree with this it was always evident . Bill is an football genius but never will a coach be more impactful than an elite QB https://t.co/bTYRRFOupB — CJ Stroud QB 1 (@BrandonHonaker1) January 23, 2022

“I love Rex throwing strays at BB,” a fan tweeted.

I love Rex throwing strays at BB https://t.co/ma33dcsDqq — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) January 23, 2022

Brady will attempt to separate himself even more from Belichick with a divisional round win over the LA Rams on Sunday.