NFL World Reacts To What RGIII Said About Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 24: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after the Indianapolis Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears after it was reported that he would be retiring at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III will forever be tied at the hip over their Heisman Trophy rivalry and the race to see who would go No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to have the kind of NFL career they wanted.

With Luck now retired and RGIII now an NFL analyst, the former Heisman Trophy winner has some thoughts on Luck's NFL career. More specifically, how the Colts have performed since his career ended.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Griffin lamented that the Colts have simply not been the same since Luck's retirement in 2019. "The Colts have never recovered from Andrew Luck’s Retirement," Griffin wrote.

Since 2019 the team has been above average on their best days, making the playoffs once. So there was no disagreement from Colts fans here:

The Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, parting ways with franchise legend Peyton Manning in the process.

Early in his career, Luck appeared to have the making of a quarterback who could be the next Manning - if not better. He made three straight Pro Bowls in his first three seasons, going 33-15 with three straight playoff trips in the process.

Unfortunately, injuries started piling up on Luck during the 2015 season and would cost him 26 games - including the entire 2017 season - over the next three years.

Luck had a comeback for the ages in 2018, leading the Colts to the playoffs and a Pro Bowl that year. But he retired in the middle of the 2019 offseason and the Colts' efforts to find a permanent replacement have been fruitless so far.