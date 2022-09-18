NFL World Reacts To What Richard Sherman Did Sunday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Part of the reason why Russell Wilson reportedly wanted out of Seattle is because he wanted to cook; he wanted more offensive input and the ball in his hands.

Never one to hold his tongue, ex-teammate Richard Sherman sent a thinly-veiled shot Wilson's way after Russ' struggles out of the gate in Week 2.

The NFL world reacted to Sherm's tweet on Sunday.

"I will never get tired of Richard Sherman shitting on Russ," a sports cartoonist replied.

"Russ lives so rent free in Sherman's head its honestly sad," another said. "Dude can't go one single day without talking about Russ."

"It’s funny but also really weird how much the Seahawks old players hate Russ," another tweeted.

"Petty!" laughed Matthew J. Lenix.

"Kind of getting weird at this point..." commented Tramel Raggs.

Nothing to hate on with Wilson's go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter...