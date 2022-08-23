NFL World Reacts To What Sammy Watkins Said About Aaron Rodgers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins made headlines when asked the different between Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole other level," Watkins said about the different between Rodgers and Mahomes.

He made the comment a few weeks ago, but after it got lost in the shuffle, a Twitter account decided to tweet out the same information. Now fans are flocking to social media to give their takes.

Fans know Mahomes is getting some massive bulletin board material this offseason.

"Mahomes might throw for 8,000 yards this year!" one person said.

"Mahomes has so much bulletin board material for this season from his ex teammates lol," one fan said after both Watkins and Tyreek Hill have praised their news quarterbacks.

"Sammy Watkins also believes he's an alien. Maybe let's not put too much stock into what he says. Mahomes has played in more Super Bowls than Rodgers and played 10 less years," another fan joked.

Who is better, Mahomes or Rodgers?