NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson.

"I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.

"...Then id wanna look at another film of his red zone touchdown passes inside the 20. So what I’m asking for from the assistants, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. If not, let’s put ’em in."

Fans think it's a novel idea to do more of what a player is good at.

"Utilizing a player's strengths...seems like the right thing to do," one fan said.

"They need an OL that can give Russell 15 minutes to throw the ball," another fan joked.

"Having said that, even the Waltons don’t have enough money to make Payton take this job," joked a third.

Will Sean Payton be the new head coach of the Denver Broncos next year?