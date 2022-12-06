NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Told Tom Brady

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots following the Patriots 30-27 win at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed his future in the NFL while on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast this week.

Payton, who stepped down as the head coach of the Saints this past January, revealed that he wants to coach again.

"I think sooner than later,” Payton said. “I really enjoy the current job I have... But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret. But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy.

"So we’ll kind of see what happens. But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully next year.”

Although no one knows where Payton will go next, it seems like the Chargers are a popular pick for him. That makes sense considering they have Justin Herbert at quarterback and a lot of talent on defense.

"Lets be honest he's going to coach the Chargers," one fan said.

At the very least, Payton should have options.

"Payton will have his pick of jobs," another fan wrote.

"Hopefully with Brady as his quarterback," a third fan tweeted.

Payton had a 152-89 record as the head coach of the Saints.

If Payton wants to coach an NFL team in 2023, the Saints would need to agree to a trade.