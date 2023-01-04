NFL World Reacts To What Shannon Sharpe's Brother Said

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Before Shannon Sharpe began his Hall of Fame career, there was big brother Sterling, who was well on his way to a gold jacket of his own before a severe neck injury cut him down in the heart of his prime.

On Wednesday, Shannon shared a a heartfelt text message from his brother. Tweeting, "My bro just sent this to me. He doesn’t show or share a lot emotions with me. Over [the] last month he's sent me more text messages and voice messages than ever…"

The NFL world reacted to what Sterling had to say on social media.

"You're killing it," DaTruthDT tweeted.

"Your big bro knows in his soul that you need him right now," a user replied. "Love the Sharpe brothers. I wish my black brothas would look to them for what success could look like. Forget the sport, look at their life."

"It takes a bigger man to walk away..."

"Beautiful," another said.

"He sees the little boy that he helped raise that was quick tempered and ready fight become what every person he mentioned, saw in me and wanted me to become," Sharpe followed-up. "GOD has a plan for SHAY and NO ONE STOP IT. 2023 THE [YEAR] OF SHAY. #Sitbackandwatch."

Excited to see what the future holds for Uncle Shay Shay.