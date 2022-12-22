NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky.

When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year.

Smith responded to this take with a low-blow — bringing up an embarrassing moment from Orlovsky's NFL career.

"When you're the quarterback, you do have to stay in bounds in order to produce on the football field," Smith said, referencing Orlovsky's infamous moment when he ran out the back of the end zone for a safety.

Everyone on set got a good laugh out of this jab from Smith.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this moment.

"Lol he never gonna live that down," one fan wrote.

"He's probably the best analyst out there right now but he'll never live this down. Glad he's a good sport about the jokes," another said.

"Straight savage @stephenasmith," another added.

The New York Jets will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Zach Wilson is set to make his second straight start in place of an injured Mike White.