NFL World Reacts To What Steve Smith Said About Jeff Saturday

NFL legend Steve Smith Sr. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Steve Smith is calling on the Indianapolis Colts to make history and fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Saturday and the Colts were on the losing end of the worst collapse in League history on Saturday afternoon.

The Colts led the Vikings 33-0 in the first half; they wound up losing the game 39-36 in overtime.

Ahead of the Bills-Dolphins game on Saturday night, Smith said live on-air that the Colts need to fire Saturday ASAP.

"Steve Smith just now on NFL Network: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired," ProFootballTalk tweeted.

Sadly, fans agree.

"Hard to argue when you’re team has stopped playing defense last two 4th quarters and now has the albatross of giving up biggest lead ever," one fan wrote.

"It was far and away the worst coached game in NFL history," one Twitter user wrote.

"That’s crazy, his team was up 33-0. I didn’t even bother to watch the second half. They must’ve won like 61-3 or something, right?," a fan joked.

"who cares at this point? He's the fall guy. He brought a different vibe to the locker room, it didn't work, and now the colts get a good draft pick," a fan said.

The Colts don't care about winning another game this season. Losing is the best thing for the franchise right now.

As a result, Saturday will likely keep his job through the rest of the regular season.